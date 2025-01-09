CPI(M) Demands Immediate Release of Rs. 15,000 Under Rythu Bharosa Scheme for Farmers

Gadwal: CPI(M) District Secretary A. Venkataswamy demanded that the Telangana government immediately release the promised Rs. 15,000 to farmers under the Rythu Bharosa scheme. Speaking at a press conference held at the CPI(M) office in the district headquarters, he criticized the state government for not fulfilling its election promises.

Venkataswamy highlighted that during the Congress party's election campaign, it was assured that farmers would receive Rs. 15,000 in their accounts, with Rs. 7,500 per acre for both Kharif and Rabi seasons under the Rythu Bharosa scheme. However, the recent cabinet meeting announced only Rs. 12,000 (Rs. 6,000 per acre), which he said was insufficient and unfair to the farmers.

He further demanded that the government release the full Rs. 30,000 (Rs. 15,000 for each season) as promised to the farmers without further delay. He pointed out that public anger is rising over the non-implementation of promises made by the government. Venkataswamy also condemned the government's lack of action in addressing the critical water issues in Alampur, emphasizing that political disputes should be set aside to expedite water supply to farmers.

The CPI(M) leader called on the government to prioritize the release of water for irrigation and fulfill its commitments, urging the political leaders to stop misleading the farmers. He questioned why experts and intellectuals in the field of irrigation did not raise alarms about the impending water crisis in Alampur.

The press conference was attended by CPI(M) District Committee members VV Narasimha, Uppar Narasimha, and Seshenna.