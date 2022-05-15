CPM opposes BJP's bulldozing politics

Hanumakonda: The people should be careful about the BJP's bulldozer politics, Tammineni Veerabhadram, CPM State secretary said. Speaking at the party meeting here on Saturday, he accused the BJP-led Central Government of instigating communal differences among the people to gain political mileage. Moreover, it started to corner the progressives to cover up its attacks against the minorities, he added.

"The BJP Government is foisting sedition cases against those who question its misdeeds. This apart, the BJP is also trying to undermine the directive principles of the country," Tammineni said. He also accused the Centre of riding roughshod over States' rights, besides trying to override the Indian Constitution.

Tammineni alleged that Narendra Modi, who systematically collapsed the public sector units (PSUs) is trying to handover them to Adanis and Ambanis. The BJP which promised to create 2 crore jobs a year is in fact downsizing the existing employment.

"What about Narendra Modi's promise to bring back black money stashed in foreign banks and deposit Rs 15 lakh to every citizen's bank account," Tammineni questioned. He also recalled the people's problems after Modi's demonetization move. Taking on the TRS Government in the State, CPM State secretariat member Pothineni Sudarshan Rao said that KCR failed to provide double bedroom houses to the poor. Hence, the CPM has been organising Bhu Poratam (struggle for land), he added.

Meanwhile, Botla Chakrapani has been appointed as the convener of the party's 11-member Hanumakonda district convening committee. Senior leader M Chukkaiah, convening committee members Sarampally Vasudeva Reddy, Vankudoth Veeranna, Ragula Ramesh, Manda Sampath, G Ramulu, D Tirupati, D Bhanu Naik, K Lingaiah, L Deepa and Md Misreen were among others present.