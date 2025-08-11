  • Menu
CPM rallies for 42% BC quota, accuses Centre of delaying justice

Gadwal: CPM has demanded that the Centre pass a law in Parliament granting 42% reservations for Backward Classes and safeguard it under the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution.

Addressing a protest at the YSR statue in Darur mandal, CPM district committee member Uppair Narasimha accused the BJP-led government of deliberately stalling the BC Reservation Bill approved by the Telangana Assembly. He alleged that the BJP was using the issue of Muslim reservations to divert attention and mislead the public. He warned that without constitutional protection, BCs would remain dependent on upper-caste landlords and capitalists, and legislatures would continue to be dominated by the elite. Narasimha called on BCs to unite against “landlord-dominated parties” that treat them as a vote bank.

Leaders including Devadasu, Mekala Narasimhulu, Govindu, Mosha, Anjaneyulu, Lakshmanna, Praveen, and Thimmappa participated.

