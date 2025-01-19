CPM Urges Public to Support 4th State Conference with Massive Participation

Gadwal: On the occasion of the 4th State Conference of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), CPM district committee member Upper Narasimha has called upon the public to make the open meeting scheduled for the 25th of this month a grand success. On Sunday, posters and pamphlets related to the state conference were released at Gromore Center in Dharur Mandal.

Speaking on the occasion, Narasimha emphasized the need for Telangana's comprehensive development, the welfare of all communities, and a brighter future for the state. He stated that CPM is the only party that consistently fights for an equitable society free from discrimination, untouchability, and inequality. The party stands firmly with marginalized communities and continues to fight for their rights.

He urged the government to ensure quality education and healthcare for the poor, provide fair prices for farmers, distribute land to the landless, and allocate funds to marginalized communities based on population to facilitate their holistic development. He requested public support for the CPM, which is actively advocating these demands through organized movements.

The state conference will be attended by CPM Polit Bureau members Brinda Karat and BV Raghavulu, along with other state leaders. The conference, scheduled from January 25th to 28th, will include a review of past struggles and the formulation of future plans.

On January 25th, a public rally will begin from IB and proceed through the streets of Sangareddy town, culminating in a massive open meeting at PSR Ground. The CPM has invited the people of Jogulamba Gadwal district to attend the open meeting in large numbers and contribute financially and morally to the success of the state conference.

Several local leaders, including Devadasu, Mekala Narasimhulu, Mosha Thimmappa, Praveen, Vinay, Narasimha, and Govind, participated in the event.