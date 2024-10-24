Crank up pace of SRDP project works: Baldia boss to officials

Hyderabad: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Commissioner K Ilambarithi, along with HMDA Commissioner Sarfaraz Ahmed, inspected on Wednesday several key infrastructure projects, focusing on the incomplete major flyover works in Greater Hyderabad. He directed officials to complete the flyover work taken up as part of the Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP) on a war footing.

The SRDP is conceptualised with the aim of facilitating signal-free traffic flow in the city through the construction of grade separators and widening of roads at various junctions.

Ilambarithi, Sarfaraz, along with officers, reviewed projects, including the second phase of the Shilpa Layout flyover from Gachibowli to Kondapur, the Aramghar-Zoo Park flyover in Bahadurpura, and the Shastripuram Railway Over Bridge.

During the inspection of the Gachibowli Shilpa Layout Phase 2 flyover, engineering officials informed the commissioner that there were delays due to pending relocation of a 33 KV power line, which hindered the progress of stormwater drain, culvert, and ramp works.

The commissioner immediately instructed officials from the Telangana Southern Power Distribution Company to expedite the removal of the power line and directed the engineering teams to accelerate the remaining flyover work.

Ilambarithi emphasised the need to expedite land acquisition for the Aramghar-Zoo Park flyover. He urged the railway authorities to complete the Shastripuram railway over the bridge without further delay.

The commissioner was accompanied by Project Chief Engineer Devanand, zonal commissioner Upender Reddy, Deputy EE Srilakshmi, and CEs of TGSPDCL.

Meanwhile, work is on six flyovers and road over bridges taken up under the SRDP in different parts of the city.

The six projects include flyovers at Shilpa layout, Gachibowli junction, Nalgonda X Roads-Owaisi junction, Aramghar-Zoo park, Uppal junction, and RoBs at Falaknuma and Shastripuram. Of the 42 projects proposed under SRDP, 36 have been completed, and six are at different stages of construction.