Create awareness on voter registration: Collector

Nalgonda: District Collector Hari Chandana Dasari has directed the officials to conduct a wide campaign to register eligible graduates as voters in Warangal-Khammam-Nallagonda Graduates’ Constituency by-election.

On Monday, she conducted a meeting with Additional Collectors (Revenue) of Nalgonda, Warangal, Khammam Erstwhile districts and reviewed the issues of voter registration, setting up of polling centres, minimum facilities, and setting up of distribution centers. She directed officials to convene meetings with officials of all government departments and create awareness so that eligible government employees, teachers, and graduates could get registered as voters. She said that the graduates should have passed the degree equivalent examination by November 1, 2020 to register their vote.

The collector said that everyone who is eligible (having graduated and is a regular resident of the constituency) should apply in fresh through Form-18.