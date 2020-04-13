Crime rate tumbled in erstwhile Khammam district

Khammam: Crime rate went down significantly in Khammam and Kothagudem districts due to lockdown after the outbreak of Covid-19.

The crime rate has fallen drastically in the erstwhile Khammam district. According sources, 16 deaths and 47 persons were injured in different incident from March 1 to 22. After lockdown announced, from March 22 to 31, only one death was reported and three persons were injured mishaps in Khammam district.

In Bhadradri-kothagudem district, as many as 107 different types of cases were registered from March 15 to 21. But from March 22 to 28, 30 different cases of kidnapping, rape, attacking, missing and attempt murder and eve teasing cases were registered.

Due to the outbreak of coronavirus, both the Central and State governments have imposed lockdown across the country from March 22. The 21-day lockdown was big relief without accident cases and other crimes also reached to almost zero in both Khammam and Bhadradri-Kothagudem districts.

In Khammam district, about 60 accident cases were registered, at least one death and several injury cases were registered in a week before the lockdown. But the number is reduced to only two to five cases in a week. There are no eve teasing cases registered against at least two to three cases earlier.

Likewise, thefts also reduced drastically. Before the lockdown, at least four or five cases were being registered but till now, not one theft case was reported. Even clashes in villages also stopped automatically.

A police official from Khammam said earlier they used to register at least 60 accidents cases in a week. But after the lockdown accident cases reduced drastically and registering only five per cent, he added.