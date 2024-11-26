Crop loans above `2 lakh will be waived soon: Ponnam

Karimnagar: The State government has decided to waive above Rs 2 lakh crop loan and Rythu Bharosa will also be provided soon, said Transport and BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar.

The minister attended the swearing-in ceremony of the new Huzurabad Agricultural Market Committee. Guduri Rajeshwari Swamy Reddy as Chairman of Huzurabad Market Committee and Nampalli Tirupati as Vice Chairman were sworn in by Agriculture Officer of Karimnagar district, Prakash.

Government Whip Adi Srinivas, Huzurabad Congress in-charge Voditala Pranav, District Library Association Chairman Sathu Mallesh, district Congress chief and leaders participated in the programme.

Speaking on the occasion Prabhakar said if everything done politicalyl, the survival of democracy will be endangered. It was the Congress government in the past took many decision in favour of farmers.

Even if there is water is not supplied from Kaleswaram, Yllampalli water is used sparingly and the State produced highest quantity of paddy. Rice millers have taken Rs 20, 000 crore of government money by taking farmers’ paddy and government told them to pay Rs 20, 000 crore arrears.

Paddy will be given to the millers who have zero balance. There are defaulters. If there is anyone else, they should talk to the government and pay the dues. The government is giving Rs 500 bonus to fine variety paddy.

In the past, how many times did it take to get a loan waiver of Rs 1lakh, he asked. We stood by our word and waived the loans of 2 lakh farmers. Family verification by agricultural officials will be done if anyone did not get loan waiver.

TRS changed to BRS and went to Maharashtra in hundreds of cars and did not even compete in the elections. BRS leaders are saying Congress has lost, are they happy that BJP won the Maharashtra elections or happy that Congress lost, BRS leaders should clarify, the minister asked.

No ration cards given for 10 years. Ration cards will be given soon. After caste enumeration survey as Rahul Gandhi said, justice will be done to everyone. The Caste Enumeration Survey becomes the compass for the country.