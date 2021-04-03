Crop purchase centres to open across Telangana

Adarsh Nagar: Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy on Friday held discussions during a review meeting on purchase of grains and development of markets with department officials. It was decided that paddy purchase centres would be opened in Suryapet on April 6. Director of Marketing Lakshmibai & MLAs B Harshvardhan Reddy and 'Pilot' Rohit Reddy were among those present.

The Minister disclosed that the department's purchase centres would be launched from this season, while directing officials to provide basic facilities at the 'Yasangi' purchase centres, after following the Covid norms.

"They should take steps to ensure that farmers don't lose at the purchase centres on account of unseasonal rains", the minister stressed. He wanted farmers to bring their own tarpaulin covers to the purchase centres. The paddy purchase centres in Suryapet would be opened on April 6.He announced that soon the Jagtial mango market would be opened. A market would be developed on the ten-acre Walamtari land sanctioned by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. Reddy also directed officials to change the Tandur Rythu Bazaar into an integrated market.

Reddy stated that soon there would be a meeting of farmers, officials and traders on the Kollapur mango market.