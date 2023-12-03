CRPF takes control of Nagurjana Sagar dam; KRMB visits project site

Nagarjuna Sagar: Members of the Krishna River Management Board visited Nagarjuna Sagar reservoir on Saturday. First they examined the left canal of Sagar and later inspected the right canal.

Assistant Director of Central Water Commission VN Rao also inspected the dam. Meanwhile, the authorities have closed gate number 7 of the right canal of Nagarjuna Sagar as per the orders of the Centre.

Water released through the gate number five and was closed at night.

As part of the bifurcation of AP, KRMB handed over the management of Nagarjuna Sagar Dam to Telangana. However, after midnight last Wednesday, the AP government brutally deployed police forces at the dam and released water without permission. Telangana has also deployed forces at the incident site.

Both states withdrew their forces after the Centre's intervention. At present the dam has been taken over by the central forces (CRPF). However, KRMB has given a report to the Center on the situation. It states that the AP government has violated the rules.

The report said that AP released the water without indenting and without writing a letter. In the report, the river management board has stated that according to the proposed indent of

AP, water has to be

released at the rate of five TMC in the months of January and April of 2024.