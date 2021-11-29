Crucial decision on paddy substitute today

Hyderabad: The hike of TSRTC bus fares, new corona variant threat and the promotion of alternative crops in place of paddy in the ensuing rabi season would take centre-stage in the cabinet meeting to be convened by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at Pragati Bhavan on Monday.



The RTC has already submitted its proposal on the revision of tariff and is waiting for the government's nod. The other major issue, procurement of paddy which had taken political overtones particularly after the Huzurabad bypoll, will also be discussed.

The Chief Minister is likely to explain how the Centre has been playing hide and seek with farmers and has not been responding positively to the demand of the State Government. He will explain the recent two meetings with the Union Minister for Food Supplies and how the Centre reiterated its earlier stand. Hence, he would likely announce that farmers should not go in for paddy during rabi. The cabinet would analyse the action plan prepared by the State Agriculture Department on the crops in the new farming season. The possibility of introduction of Regulated Farming is also not ruled out. It is also likely to discuss the issue of encouraging commercial crops and measures need to be taken for providing seeds, fertilizers, marketing facilities and remunerative prices to the farmers. Health Minister T Harish Rao will brief the cabinet on the department's readiness to contain the spread of the new variant and the measures that need to be taken to see that Telangana remains safe.



Sources said the cabinet will also examine the report submitted by the cabinet sub-committee on Dharani portal. Updating the portal and simplification of the functioning of the website to provide hassle- free service to the people are among the specific recommendations made by the committee. The long-pending podu land issues are also likely to be resolved.