Crucial TRS Legislature Party meet today: Change of guard top on agenda?

Hyderabad: The TRS Legislature Party to be held on Monday has become the talk of the town as speculations are making rounds in party circles that there would be change of guard in the state as Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao would devote full time to national politics and handover the responsibility of state administration to his son K T Rama Rao.

It is even being said that the chief minister had convened the meeting of the TRS Legislature Party to be held on Monday at Telangana Bhavan at a time when KTR was in the US to attract investments to the state.

Party sources claim that the issue of likely change of guard had also figured during the meeting Chandrasekhar Rao had with ministers on Saturday at his farmhouse.

Sources feel that while KCR would be explaining to the TRSLP members about the injustice being meted to the state by the Centre and would inform them as to why he would be taking a delegation to Delhi, some senior leaders may suggest that KCR should focus full time on national politics and emerge as "Desh Ki Neta," and bring all like-minded parties onto a single platform to fight against the BJP during the general elections and leave the responsibility of state administration to his son K T Rama Rao.

That is why KCR has asked the party leaders, including all the MLAs, MLCs, state executive committee members, district presidents, ZP chairpersons, presidents of DCCBs, DCMS and district presidents of Rythu Bandhu Samithis, all the Corporation chairpersons to attend the meeting, the sources add. But then some of the leaders who are close to KCR feel that may be KCR will test the waters by allowing members to raise such demand but will continue to be the chief minister till the general elections were over because it has been observed that the BJP's main plank during the elections to the five state Assemblies was "Get rid of family rule".

If there was a change of guard in the state at this point of time, it may give fresh ammunition to the BJP. KCR, who wants to unite all anti-BJP parties and throw the saffron party in the Bay of Bengal, may not take such a risk now, they say.

THE INVITEES

MLAs, MLCs, state executive committee members, district presidents, ZP chairpersons, presidents of DCCBs, DCMS and district presidents of Rythu Bandhu Samithis, all the Corporation chairpersons