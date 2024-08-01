CS Announced Swachadhanam, Pachadhanam Programme from August 5 to 9

Gadwal: CS Announced Swacha dhanam ,Pacha dhanam Programme from August 5 to 9.State Chief Secretary Shanti Kumari has stated that the government’s Swacha dhanam-Pachha dhanam programme, aimed at enhancing cleanliness and greenery, should be implemented successfully from August 5 to 9.

On Thursday, Chief Secretary Shanti Kumari, along with senior state-level officials, conducted a video conference from Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Secretariat in Hyderabad with district collectors to discuss the execution of the Swacha dhanam-Pachadhanam program. District Collector B. Yam. Santosh and Additional Collector Narsing Rao participated in this video conference from the District Collector's office.

During the meeting, Chief Secretary Shanti Kumari mentioned that the state government has decided to conduct the Swachadhanam-Pachadhanam programme in villages and urban areas across the state from August 5 to August 9, focusing on cleanliness and greenery enhancement. She suggested launching the program in all villages and every urban ward on August 5. Special teams should be appointed at the village and municipal ward levels for the program's implementation. Each village and municipal ward should have designated officers, with the village team comprising the Panchayat Secretary, Special Officer, ASHA Worker, three office bearers from the village committee, and other village-level staff. The ward team should include the local councilor/corporator, ward officer, special officer, and resource persons, the CS stated.

After the meeting, the District Collector, while addressing the officials, emphasized the need to involve the public and representatives extensively to successfully implement the Swachhdhanam-Pachhdhanam program in all villages and municipalities in the district, aiming for improved cleanliness and greenery. He suggested planting trees on a large scale, replacing dead plants in nature parks and village nature parks with new ones, and maintaining them. He instructed that cleanliness activities be undertaken in all villages, ensuring that tanks are cleaned daily, chlorinated, and pure drinking water is supplied to prevent the spread of diseases. The officials were advised to prepare an action plan involving officials from the village to district levels for the execution of the Swacha dhanam-Pachhdhanam program.

The meeting was attended by Zilla Parishad CEO Kanthamma, Horticulture Officer M.A. Akbar, District Medical Officer Siddappa, Mission Bhagiratha EE Sridhar Reddy, Municipal Commissioners, and other officials.