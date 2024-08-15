CS directs DCs to mitigate spread of seasonal fevers

Hyderabad: In the wake of the spread of seasonal fevers, Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari took stock of the situation and instructed the District Collectors to take measures to contain the spread of viral and vector-borne diseases.

During a video conference, she reviewed the measures taken to prevent seasonal diseases.

She directed the collectors to maintain strict vigilance to prevent the spread of seasonal fevers, dengue, and chikungunya. The officials were instructed to visit all schools, hostels, and residential institutions and sensitise the staff on the need to take preventive action and an effective response in dealing with ill health amongst students.

The diet and sanitation in the institutions should also be inspected, she added. Collectors should visit all the PHCs and take effective measures to ensure that proper quality service is provided in all the government hospitals.

She said that testing kits and drugs are available in adequate quantities. The Friday Dry Day campaign should be followed scrupulously. Rapid response teams should be activated.

An outreach campaign should be taken up to sensitise people on the dos and don'ts.

CS wanted a meeting with private hospitals to be conducted to ensure that undue pricing of medicines and treatment is not done by the private hospitals. They should be sensitised to follow fair practices and not exploit people with unnecessary hospitalisation.