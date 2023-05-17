CS for plantation of more fruit bearing trees in Telangana

Hyderabad: Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari has directed the officials concerned to plant more fruit bearing trees on the outskirts of villages across the Telangana State.

The Chief Secretary held a meeting with officials of irrigation, panchayat raj and forest department here on Wednesday and took stock of the measures taken for plantation on irrigation lands.

Officials informed that after the revisit of joint teams consisting of Additional Collectors (Local Bodies), DFOs, DRDOs and district irrigation officers micro plan for 389 blocks has been identified along the canal bunds. The species proposed are timber and fruit bearing plants which are readily available in forest and gram panchayat nurseries.

The Chief Secretary asked the officials to prepare a plantation model to be taken up in an area of more than three acres.

She suggested that fruit bearing plants should be taken up in areas which are nearer to the villages. Officials were also told to develop a design for taking up trenching in areas which are of more than three acres. She also directed that work should start from June 15.

PCCF R M Dobriyal, Principal Secretary PR&RD Sandeep Kumar Sultania, Commissioner PR&RD Hanumantha Rao and other officials attended the meeting.