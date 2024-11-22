CS holds review meet on ‘Indira Mahila Shakti’ scheme

Hyderabad: The Chief Secretary directed the officials to work out modalities for setting up of solar power plants by women Self Help Groups (SHGs).

During a review meeting of construction of Indira Mahila Shakti Bazaar held at the Secretariat on Thursday, Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari has also asked officials to prepare plans to enable the SHGs to purchase 600 buses which will be operated by the TGSRTC.

The bazaar in Shilparamam will feature 106 shops and is expected to be ready for inauguration by the first week of December. The bazaar will provide a platform for marketing products made by women’s self-help groups across the state. The Chief Secretary emphasised the urgency of completing the construction of 22 Indira Mahila Shakti Bhavans within the next eight months, aiming to foster greater participation of women in social and economic activities.

Additionally, a target has been set to establish solar power plants with a total capacity of 4,000 MW through women’s associations. The first phase, involving the installation of 1,000 MW capacity, will use unused government lands on a lease basis. Zero-interest loans will be provided to help finance the projects with Telangana Redco and Vidyut Discoms overseeing their maintenance.