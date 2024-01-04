CS Shanti Kumari holds crucial meeting on data entry of Praja Palana

Hyderabad: Chief Secretary Shanti Kumari has directed the Collectors to complete the data entries related to the applications received from December 28 to January 6 as part of Public Administration - Abhayahastam by the 17th. Teleconference was held on Wednesday with the Collectors on the management of public administration data entry.

Speaking on the occasion, she congratulated the Collectors for conducting the village or ward sabhas held in every village panchayat and municipal wards of the state without any difficulties. It is suggested that the data entry process of the applications received immediately after the end of public administration on the 6th should be taken up in the mandal centers. A full investigation has been ordered in this regard.

It is suggested that data entry should be undertaken under the direct supervision of Mandal Revenue Officers and Mandal Development Officers.

The public administration programme should be supervised by the district level officer. There will be training on 4th and 5th dates for data entry.

Data entry of insurance applications should be completed from 6th to 17th. Aadhaar number and white ration card should be taken as standard in data entry. She suggested the Collectors to utilise the services of DTP operators or hire private operators.