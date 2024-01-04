Live
- Veteran Kapu leader Mudragada left high and dry
- Date and time locked for Gopichand’s ‘Bhimaa’ teaser
- Discovering Magnific.ai: A Breakdown of the AI Image Upscaling Tool
- Supporters of Kesineni brothers clash in Tiruvuru
- TDP Chandragiri incharge emphasises on right to vote, complains over fake votes
- TDP leader Gouri Venkat Reddy pays mourns over party activist's mother'a death
- Bhuvaneswari consoles families of deceased TDP activists
- Salman Khan undergoes intense training for ‘BULL’
- Asaduddin Owaisi terms CAA as unconstitutional
- Amala Paul announces pregnancy with Jagat Desai; posts baby bump picture
Just In
CS Shanti Kumari holds crucial meeting on data entry of Praja Palana
Hyderabad: Chief Secretary Shanti Kumari has directed the Collectors to complete the data entries related to the applications received from December...
Hyderabad: Chief Secretary Shanti Kumari has directed the Collectors to complete the data entries related to the applications received from December 28 to January 6 as part of Public Administration - Abhayahastam by the 17th. Teleconference was held on Wednesday with the Collectors on the management of public administration data entry.
Speaking on the occasion, she congratulated the Collectors for conducting the village or ward sabhas held in every village panchayat and municipal wards of the state without any difficulties. It is suggested that the data entry process of the applications received immediately after the end of public administration on the 6th should be taken up in the mandal centers. A full investigation has been ordered in this regard.
It is suggested that data entry should be undertaken under the direct supervision of Mandal Revenue Officers and Mandal Development Officers.
The public administration programme should be supervised by the district level officer. There will be training on 4th and 5th dates for data entry.
Data entry of insurance applications should be completed from 6th to 17th. Aadhaar number and white ration card should be taken as standard in data entry. She suggested the Collectors to utilise the services of DTP operators or hire private operators.