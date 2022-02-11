CS Somesh Kumar reviews arrangements for Medaram jatara

Hyderabad: Telangana chief secretary Somesh Kumar on Friday reviewed arrangements for Medaram jatara along with DGP M Mahender Reddy. In a tele-conference with endowment, medical and health, panchayat raj, RTC, power and road and buildings and police department, Somesh Kumar directed the officials to take up all the measures in order to avoid inconvenience to the devotees.



He said that the Medaram jatara is the largest tribal festival in the world which is to be held between February 16 and 19. As around one crore devotees are expected to attend the fair, Somesh Kumar instructed the officials to make all the arrangements. He said that water will be released into Jampanna lake for the devotees who take a holy dip in the water and offer prayers to Sammakka and Saralamma.

The CS continued that 3,850 additional buses are being operated across the state to the Medaram and around 21 lakh devotees are expected to utilize the bus services.

"Along with the main hospital in Medaram, 35 medical camps has been set up and a total of 6,700 toilets have been set up in 327 areas in the Medaram premises. Also, around 9,000 police personnel were deployed for bandobust and a special command control room was also set up," Somesh Kumar said.