Curiosity grows as Jagan set to meet KCR on Jan 13

Amaravati/Hyderabad: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who is making swift moves to shift the capital from Amaravati to Visakhapatnam by the end of January, is likely to meet his Telangana counterpart K Chandrashekar Rao on January 13.

This would be the third meeting between the two Chief Ministers in the last seven months. The last meeting was on September 23 which was held to discuss the repatriation of employees and water issues, etc.

Though it is not yet known what exactly the agenda for the meeting of the two Chief Ministers would be, it assumes importance in the wake of developments that are taking place in Andhra Pradesh, particularly the issue of shifting of capital and going in for administrative decentralisation like setting up the High Court in Kurnool and legislative capital at Amaravati.

They are also likely to discuss the concept of decentralised development.

It also assumes importance since both the Chief Ministers had discussed interlinking of Godarvari and Krishna rivers and taking up construction of irrigation projects jointly.

This was also mentioned by Jaganmohan Reddy in the Assembly where he had praised KCR. But later, it was said that the AP government was not keen on construction of joint irrigation projects.

It had also recently objected to construction of the Kaleshwaram project and other projects and had filed a review petition in the Supreme Court recently.