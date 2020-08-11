Customers face tough time with poor BSNL services in Mahbubnagar

Mahbubnagar: The services of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) across the erstwhile Mahbubnagar district have fallen to a new low, wherein the poor customers are facing tough time due to non-attendance of customer services by the BSNL authorities. Fed up with the pathetic services of landline, mobile phone and



even for internet, thousands of loyal customers have now shifted their alliance to other private network providers.

According to Anusha, a loyal BSNL customer since five years said that during the past two to three months, the BSNL employees are non responsive to the customers problems, despite lodging complaints for land line disconnection due to breakage of cable lines and non-availability of internet and low quality mobile signal services in rural areas, the BSNL officials least care to heed the problems of its customers. "I had lodged a complaint with complaint no:123158491312 on 26th of June 2020 with the BSNL officials,

about the land line disconnection and non-availability of internet services.

However even till date, no one had turned up to attend my problem. Ironically, the BSNL office has generated two months bill of Rs 1,600 even though I am not utilising their services since past two months. Am fed up and had now taken an airtel dongle for uninterrupted internet services," said Anusha.

When The Hans India Interacted with the concerned BSNL officials, the authorities agreed of non-attending of customers' problems due to severe shortage of work force. 'We are trying to attend all customers, but at some times due to staff crunch and other logistic problems, we are not able to resolve all problems at a time," said Ramakrishna, senior BSNL official from Mahbubnagar.

Not just in Mahbubnagar district, the BSNL services in Nagarkurnool have also gone blank since past two days across the region covering Achampet, Kalwakurthy, Kollapur and Nagarkurnool. The people across the region are facing tough time as there is no availability of neither mobile nor the internet services.

With such pathetic services by the National Telecom Company, majority BSNL customers across erstwhile Mahabubnagar district are unhappy and now forced to shift their alliance to other private networks.

A business expert, who was analyzing the downgrading BSNL services in the district, said that even though many telecom companies are coming up with innovative ideas to attract customers, BSNL has completely failed to address the customers' problems. He felt a need to have a complete reorganisation of the entire system of BSNL Company to sustain today's competition. Else, it will become extinct very soon, he added.