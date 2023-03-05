CV Anand flags off ‘Janbhagidari’ 10K Run by RBI Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The City Police Commissioner CV Anand on Saturday flagged off 'Janbhagidari' 10K Run organised by RBI (Reserve Bank of India) in the city on Saturday. The run was organized in the backdrop of India assuming the G-20 presidency from December 1, 2022 to November 2023, with the second Global Partnership for Financial Inclusion to be held on March 6 and 7 in Hyderabad. The main intention of the run was to create public outreach and promote financial literacy amongst the public, emphasizing safe and secure banking transactions.

The City Police & RBI believes that by creating awareness and promoting financial literacy, citizens can make informed decisions and stay safe from the cyber fraudsters, KNikhila, RBI Regional Director for Telangana said.