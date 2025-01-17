CV Anand inaugurates police stalls at Exhibition

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad City Police Commissioner, CV Anand, inaugurated the Hyderabad city police stalls at the Exhibition Grounds in Nampally on Thursday to create awareness on traffic safety, women's safety, and cybercrime. P Viswa Prasad, Hyderabad Additional Commissioner of Police Traffic; Surender Reddy, Secretary, Exhibition Society; and other members were present.

The Commissioner said that this stall has been set up to create awareness among the people about the advanced technologies used by Hyderabad city police for traffic management and other important services. He highlighted the historical significance of the exhibition, which attracts a large number of visitors every year.

CV Anand urged the people to visit this police exhibition, especially with their children, to raise awareness on the importance of traffic safety and following traffic rules. He stressed that road safety education should start at an early age. The Commissioner also appreciated the efforts of the traffic police officers in managing the exhibition rush and general traffic during the 45-day event.

The Commissioner thanked the exhibition society for providing space for the police stall and appreciated their initiatives in organising educational programmes and assured of continuing support to the exhibition society in the future. Hyderabad Additional CP Traffic Shri Vishwa Prasad IPS said that in Hyderabad, which has a population of over one crore people, it cannot be said that everyone should follow traffic rules. Everyone should be made aware of traffic rules, he said.

BK Rahul Hegde, DCP Traffic-I; N Ashok Kumar, DCP Traffic-II; R Venkateswarlu, DCP Traffic-III; D Kavitha, DCP Cyber Crimes; Lavanya, DCP Women Safety Wing; Ramdas Teja, Addl DCP Traffic-II; ACSP; and Hyderabad traffic police inspectors and other officers and members of the exhibition society participated in the event.