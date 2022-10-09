CV Anand reviews security arrangements for Milad-un-Nabi

Hyderabad: City Police Commissioner CV Anand on Saturday chaired a video conference with officials of law and order and traffic wing to review the security and traffic arrangements for the Milad-un-Nabi festival and related processions, meetings to be held on Saturday and Sunday.

Since the celebrations are usually marked with processions and meetings, emphasis was laid on stream lining traffic arrangements, including diversions, barricading and closing flyovers etc.

The traffic officials were instructed to close the flyovers and ensure the processions moves in the pre-determined routes without any hindrances. The zonal officials were tasked to liaison with officials of other departments to ensure proper barricading is in place.

The City Police chief asked to bind over all the communal history sheeters and keep a watch on the suspects while the police personnel were asked to be more mobile and visible on field.

"Proper deployment of additional forces, anti-sabotage checks, and several operational issues were discussed in length. Arrangements were being made particularly to cover vulnerable areas of mixed population and places of worship. Special teams will be deployed to keep a tab on rash driving and prevent unlawful assemblies," Anand said.

The police is also keeping a close watch on social media platforms to check spreading of any unverified or malicious posts. The social media monitoring team was tasked to maintain high vigil.