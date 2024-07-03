Cyber security Awareness Rally helds in Ieeja

Gadwal: Under the direction of SP T. Srinivasa Rao IPS, Cyber Security Department Inspector Raju and Aija SI Vijay Bhaskar conducted an awareness program on precautions to avoid cyber crimes in Aija town. This event was supervised by the District Cyber Crime Bureau and took place on Cyber Jagruti Diwas.

During the program, Inspector Raju emphasized the importance of vigilance regarding cyber crimes facilitated by new technology. He advised that rather than regretting financial losses after they occur, individuals should act with foresight and caution to prevent such incidents.

Inspector Raju highlighted that bank officials should be aware that no legitimate entity will call to ask for OTP details. He emphasized that banks will not send messages or links requesting such information. If there is any doubt, individuals should visit the bank directly to confirm. Furthermore, he clarified that no government department will call asking for OTP details for pending bills.

He advised the public to avoid clicking on blue links sent by unknown people, groups, or personal numbers in SMS, emails, WhatsApp, or Twitter. Responding to such messages can lead to scams, causing individuals to lose their hard-earned money due to minor mistakes.

Inspector Raju specifically cautioned that during IPL and other cricket matches, youth often engage with the IPL Dream Eleven application by selecting teams to win money based on their performance. He warned that sharing user IDs with others can lead to data theft and financial loss.

Additionally, he mentioned that scammers might impersonate FEDEX couriers, claiming that drugs have been found in a supposed order and threatening arrest unless a payment is made. He emphasized the importance of not falling for these tactics and remaining vigilant to protect personal information and finances.

Inspector Raju also advised that no one should be threatened into paying money and that any such incidents should be reported to local police officers. He emphasized the importance of being cautious and not falling victim to cyber crimes by believing in offers of valuable items at low prices online. Additionally, he warned against scams where cyber fraudsters claim that individuals have won large sums of money in a lottery by shopping online, such as on Miso.

He urged anyone who falls victim to cyber crime to respond immediately by reporting it to 1930 or through the NCRP portal (www.cybercrime.gov.in). The concerned police station will then take immediate action.