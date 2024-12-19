Cyberabad cops roll out drive to rein in cybercrime

•To focus on phishing, financial scams and social engineering threats

•Campaign includes distributing posters, flyers, and face-to-face interactions

•Highlighting of ‘digital arrest’ scams during public awareness events

•Cops urge to promptly report cyber crime incidents to 1930 helpline

•Teams of volunteers and officers engage citizens across key locations

Hyderabad: With an aim to raise awareness about the cybercrimes among citizens, under the initiative Project PROTECT (Preventing Risks Online Through Education, Collaboration, and Training), the Cyberabad police, along with volunteers through the interactive sessions and street plays like Nukkad Nataks, on Wednesday educated passersby in high-traffic areas, parks, restaurants, tiffin centres, bus stops, malls, hospitals, schools, colleges, and even digital platforms.

To combat the growing threat of cybercrimes, the Cyberabad police, along with the Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC), launched the Mega Cybercrime Awareness Drive. The drive is set to continue throughout the week, reaching thousands and encouraging proactive reporting of cybercrimes. According to the police, the drive aims to educate the public on how to identify and avoid common cybercrimes, such as phishing, financial scams, and social engineering attacks.

One of the most engaging aspects of the drive was when police officers and SCSC volunteers visited popular public spaces like Kumari Aunty stall near ITC Kohinoor, Nexus Mall, KPHB, Inorbit Mall, Madhapur, Sutherlands Company, and Lanco Hills. During the awareness campaign, they distributed informative posters and flyers and engaged with the public face-to-face.

The interactive sessions and street plays were conducted to make citizens aware. In Nataks, the officers educated passersby on how to protect themselves from cybercrimes, such as the concerning ‘digital arrest’ scam, where fraudsters impersonate law enforcement officers to intimidate victims into transferring money.

DCP Cyber Crimes Sreebala said, “During the campaign, we empower citizens with knowledge about the latest cybercrimes and equip them to safeguard themselves against evolving threats. We also make them aware to be actively involved in reporting cybercrimes; we also highlight the importance of prompt action and urge them to report cybercrimes immediately to the 1930 helpline, as the first few hours are crucial for recovering lost money. We advise people to avoid relying on customer care numbers found through search engines, as these may lead to fraudulent websites.”

On Tuesday, the Cyberabad police unveiled a new awareness poster focusing on critical topics such as 1930, digital arrest, safe jobs, and trading fraud. It was launched by Cyberabad Police Commissioner Avinash Mohanty. “Cybercrime is evolving at a rapid pace; public awareness is our best defence against it,” he said.

The project operates through two teams, each consisting of 50-60 volunteers and 50-60 police officers. The teams visit various public spaces, including banks, parks, schools, colleges, and malls, to engage directly with citizens, answer questions, and provide critical tips on how to protect themselves from cyber threats.