Cyberabad CP flags new SHE Shuttle

Hyderabad: Cyberabad Commissioner of Police Stephen Raveendra flaged off Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC) new SHE Shuttle from Madhapur PS to Inorbit Mall along with SCSC's Secretary General, Mr Krishna Yedula.

The CP said that the latest technology-driven security system, all-women passengers and a free ride is what makes 'She Shuttle' a dream transports for many women working in IT Corridor. The employees can continuously monitor the real-time movement of the SHE Shuttles will give another shot of confidence to women passengers and they need not spend time waiting for the SHE Shuttle at the bus stops. SHE Shuttle is a big success in IT Corridor and with this launch, there are 12 SHE Shuttles of SCSC running in Hyderabad.

SCSC's General Secretary Krishna Yedula said SCSC is very happy to launch another She Shuttle in IT Corridor, running from Madhapur Police Station to Inorbit Mall, which continuously run in circular fashion, for the benefit of women employees.