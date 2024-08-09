Cyberabad CP Rewards Staff for their Good Work

Cyberabad: In recognition of the good work done by the Cyberabad Police in detecting cases, Commissioner of Police, Cyberabad, Mr. Avinash Mohanty, IPS., appreciated the efforts of the force and rewarded several officers and their teams.

CP Cyberabad specifically acknowledged the remarkable work of the Special Operations Team (SOT) Balanagar, led by Inspector Sivakumar, for their successful operation resulting in the seizure of 803 KGs of Ganja. The team was honored in the presence of DCP Crimes K Narasimha, Medchal DCP Koti Reddy, IPS, Balanagar DCP K. Srinivas Kumar, IPS, SOT DCP Srinivas, and Additional DCP SOT Shoban Babu.

In addition to the SOT team, the Central Crime Station (CCS) units were also recognized for their diligent work on various cases. The CP awarded the CCS police for their efforts in multiple cases, including the recovery of a cache of ₹50 lakh in Rajendra Nagar, the arrest of offenders in the Medchal temple theft case, and the successful resolution of a robbery case in Madhapur, among others.

Notably, CP Cyberabad appreciated the contributions of CCS ACP Shashank Reddy and CCS ACP Kalinga Rao and rewarded the teams from CCS Madhapur, CCS Rajendra Nagar, CCS Shamshabad, and CCS Medchal, as well as the CCS Balanagar team.



Furthermore, the CP also commended the CCS staff for their recent achievement in recovering 250 mobile phones through the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) initiative.

CP appreciated the officers and their teams for their dedication and hard work, emphasizing the importance of their role in maintaining law and order in the region. He encouraged all the teams to continue their excellent work and uphold the high standards of policing in Cyberabad.



