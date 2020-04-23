Cyberabad CP Sajjanar inspects vehicles, urges citizens to stay home

Cyberabad commissioner of police VC Sajjanar on Thursday inspected the vehicles at the checkposts under the commissionerate limits. He directed the staff to tighten up the security and seize the vehicle violating the rules.

During the inspection, numerous vehicles have been seized by the CP Sajjanar for coming on to the roads without a proper reason.

He said that they have seized around 15,000 vehicles under the commissionerate limits and tightened up the security at the city outskirts. "All the measures are being taken up in the IT sector to contain the virus and the people are requested not to venture outside," said the CP.

He also extended thanks to those who are following the rules and cooperating with the second phase of lockdown. The CP also warned against an action for misusing the travel passes.