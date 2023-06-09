Cyberabad: Inter state spurious seed racket busted

BUSTED HABITUAL INTER-STATE ORGANIZED SPURIOUS SEED RACKET AND SEIZED 3.35 TONS OF SPURIOUS BG-III/HT COTTON SEED & 10-MOBILE PHONES, ALL W/RS. 95 LAKHS

As a proactive approach towards curbing the spurious cotton seeds, acting on specific information, the sleuths of Special Operations Team (SOT), Medchal zone, Rajendranagar zone along with the officials of Agricultural Department, Medchal PS and Chevella PS conducted joint operations and nabbed 10 persons, who had stored spurious cotton seeds in order to sell the same to gullible farmers. Seized 3.35 tons of spurious (BG-III/HT) cotton seeds and 14,850 empty pouches which are banned by the Government of Telangana, All worth Rs. 95 Lakhs.

Note – I (SOT Medchal, PS Medchal)

CASES INVOLVED:

1) Cr.no. 394/2023, U/s 188, 420 IPC and 19 of Seeds Act & Sec 15 of EP Act of Medchal PS.

DETAILS OF ACCUSED PERSONS:

1. Abdul Razzak s/o Late Abdul Rasheed, Age: 59 Years, Occ: Cotton Business, R/o: Korba galli, Bhainsa, Nirmal district, TS.

2. Mundru Mallikarjuna s/o Ramarao, Age: 30 Years, Occ. Agriculture, R/o: Sarangapur village, Mandamari mandal, Manchiryala Dist, TS.

3. Maidam Srinivas s/o Maidam Bapu, Age: 40 Years, Occ: Agriculture and Labour work, R/o: Achlapur village, Tandur mandal, Mancherial, TS.

4. Potlapally Harish s/o P Laxmaiah, Age: 26 Years, Occ: Electrician work, R/o: Kapu wada, Achalapur village, Tandur mandal, Mancherial, TS.

5. Abdul Rafi s/o Abdul Rasheed, Age: 35 Years, Occ: Mango Business, R/o: Bilalpura street, Korutla Mandal, Jagityal.

6. Illaiah s/o Mallaiah, Age: 60 Years, Occ: Agriculture, R/o: Mancherial, TS. (Absconding)

7. Jani, R/o: Mandamarri, TS. (Absconding)

8. Kamlesh Patel, R/o: Gujarat. (Absconding)

Seized Property:

1. 2530 Kgs/2.53 Tons of Spurious cotton seed

2. Pranathi cotton Seeds packets-2900 packets

3. Mobile Phones-05 no’s

Total-2530 Kgs Spurious BT-III/HT cotton Seeds, all worth about 75,00,000/-

Accused Abdul Razzak previously involved cases:

Cr.No. 37/2019, U/s 420 R/w 34 IPC, Sec. 19 of Seeds act-1966 of Basara PS

Accused Mundru Mallikarjuna previously involved cases:

1. Cr.No. 20/2022, U/s 420 R/w 34 IPC, Sec. 19 of Seeds act-1966 of Kannepalli PS, Ramagundam commissionerate.

2. Cr.No. 21/2019, U/s 420 IPC, Sec. 19 of Seeds act-1966 of Mandamarri PS, Ramagundam commissionerate.

3. Cr.No.69/2019 U/s 420 IPC, Sec. 19 of Seeds act-1966 of Mandamarri PS, Ramagundam commissionerate.

4. Cr.No.267/2021 U/s 420 IPC, Sec. 19 of Seeds act-1966 of Mandamarri PS, Ramagundam commissionerate.

5. Cr.No. 79/2019, U/s 420 IPC Sec. 19 of Seeds act-1966 of Tandur PS of Ramagundam commissionerate.

BRIEF FACTS:

The respondent Abdul Razzak belongs to Bhainsa of Nirmal district. He does cotton seed business. His business partner is Jaani, Harish, Srinivas, Ilaiah and Mallikarjun his mediators.

Abdul Razzak bought BG3/HT Cotton seed from one Kamlesh Patel of Gujrat. He brought this seed to Hyderabad with the help of Srinivas, Harish, Ilaiah and Mallikarjun. He dumped this seed in a room on railway station road, Medchal with the help of Jani and Rafi. A total of 2.53 tons of seeds was stored and was to be packed in pouches and was to be sold to suitable farmers of Telangana.

On credible information the SOT, Cyberabad, Medchal Zone along with local Police and Agriculture department officials raided the premises and seized 2.53 tons of BG3/HT spurious cotton seed which is banned by the government of Telangana from the premises of the accused.

Note – II (SOT Rajendranagar, PS Chevella)

1. CR.NO.194/2023 U/S 420 R/w 34 IPC, SEC. 19 OF SEEDS ACT, 1966 OF CHEVELLA PS.

2. CR.NO.195/2023 U/S 420 R/w 34 IPC, SEC. 19 OF SEEDS ACT, 1966 OF CHEVELLA PS.

THE DETAILS OF THE ACCUSED PERSONS:

1) Kotha Turkha Alisha @ Basha S/o Mohammed Hussain, Age: 43 yrs, Occ: Agriculture, R/o Govindinne Village of Dornipadu Mandal, Nandyal dist. (Seeds Supplier)

2) Vubbani Raju S/o Manikyam, Age: 38 yrs, Occ: operator in Sri Nitya packing at Uppal, R/o RL Nagar, RTC colony, Cherlapally. (Pouches Supplier)

3) Tipparaboina Venkatesh S/o T. Narsimha, Age: 53 yrs, Occ: Business, R/o Dwaraka colony, Chengichelra, Boduppal. (Pouches Supplier)

4) Somgani Venu Kumar, S/o Somagani Jangiah, Age: 42 yrs, Occ: Driver, R/o Laxminagar Colony, Near Govt School, IDA Uppal, N/o Cherukupally village of Kethepally Mandal, Suryapet District, Telangana. (Pouches Supplier)

5) Kavali Mallaiah, S/o Narsimhulu, age: 42 yrs, occ: Farmer, r/o Siddulur Village of Vikarabad Mandal district Telangana.

6) Babu Rao, R/o: Saidabad, Hyderabad, (Printed Rolls supplier – Absconding).

7) Roshaiah, R/o Guntur(seeds supplier)(Absconding)

BRIEF FACTS:

The accused Kotha Turkha Alisha @ Basha is a native of Govindinne village of Nandyala district, Andhra Pradesh State. He working as a cotton seed organizer for Gouthami seeds of Kurnool. He collects the foundation seeds from the seed companies and gives to the farmers for production of seed. After yielding the cotton crop, the same is sent to the ginning companies for separation of seeds. After this process he gives back the seed to the above said companies for germination test.

In this year, 2023 he had given 5 Tons of seed to Gouthami Seeds Company, Kurnool out of which 800 KG seed failed in germination/GOT test which was contaminated with BT-III/HT cotton and the same was returned to him. He was supposed to destroy (devitalize) the same. Instead, he kept the same in a rented room in the outskirts of Kurnool for disposing the same to farmers. He knows about the demand on BG-III/HT cotton seeds in market, so he wanted to sell the same for his personal monetary benefit.

According to his plan he shifted the same to Chevella outskirts and later he contacted one person by name Raju for pouches. Raju is working as a Printing Operator at Sree Nitya Packers at IDA of Uppal. Raju agreed to give pouches to Alisha and contacted to Venkatesh and Venu for material and rolls. Venkatesh had pouches of Printing Press Company at IDA Uppal and he contacted to Babu Rao for Rolls. Later Babu Rao arranged the rolls to Venkatesh. Finally, Raju received pouches i.e Nuziveed Seeds Pouches– Raja – 430, Winner- 4700. Prabhat Seeds- PCH-9620 BT-2 – 6300Pouches from Venkatesh and Raghu -39- 1920 Pouches, Laminar Seeds- OSIA-559 BT-2-380 Pouches, TAG Seeds- Jai Jagadamba BG-II -620 pouches from Venu. They packed the seed in the pouches and wanted to sell to the farmers of Chevella.

In another case one Mallaiah residing at Siddulur of Vikarabad district is a farmer. He is selling the BG-III/HT cotton seeds with brand name “Pallavi Seeds” which was supplied by one Roshaiah of Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh. He is selling HT seed to the farmers at a higher price per packet i.e 1000/-, which was banned in Telangana state.

On 09.06.2023 at evening hours Raju, Venkatesh, Venu along with pouches came to Chevella to meet Alisha. Meanwhile they were caught by the SOT, Rajendranagar Zone, official of Agriculture department and Police of Chevella PS red-handedly at near Saadvi Hotel, Shadnagar road Chevella Mandal. Similarly, on credible information Mallaiah of Siddulur was caught red handed with 93 BG-III/HT cotton seed packets (Pallavi seed) while he was selling spurious seed to farmers in Chevella area.

Seized Property:

1. Spurious BG-III/HT cotton Seed -800 kgs (15 bags)

2. Spurious BG-III/HT cotton seeds packets-88 (Pallavi Seeds)

3. Cell Phones- Smart Phone-04, Keypad-01.

4. 14850 empty pouches (Nuziveedu Seeds Pouches– Raja – 430, Winner- 4700. Raghu -39- 1920 Pouches, Prabhat Seeds- PCH-9620 BT-2 – 6300 Pouches, Laminar Seeds- OSIA-559 BT-2-380 Pouches, TAG Seeds- Jai Jagadamba BG-II 620 pouches).

Accused Kotha Turkha Alisha @ Basha previously involved cases:

1. Cr.No. 474/2022, U/s 420, 120(B) IPC, Sec 7, 19 of Seeds act-1966, Sec. 3(1)

And 8 of seed order (control), rule 7,8,9 and 10 EP rules, sec 15(1)

Environment Protection act-1986 of Dundigal PS.

The above arrests were made under the supervision of Sri Stephen Raveendra, IPS, Commissioner of Police, Cyberabad. The good work done is highly appreciated and will be rewarded suitably.

Appeal to farmers: -

♦Do not purchase the loose seeds from anyone.

♦Do not purchase the seeds from unauthorized dealers/agents.

♦Please purchase the seeds from branded companies.

♦Do not cultivate the BG III/HT cotton, which is causing damage to environment.

♦Do not use Glyphosate Herbicide.

♦Please inform concerned Police by Dialling 100 or by WhatsApp 9490617444 in case they find anyone selling spurious seeds.Cyberabad

- Commissioner of police. Cyberabad.