Cyberabad Police Commissionerate observes 24th Formation Day

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Police Commissionerate observed its 24th Formation Day on Thursday with Commissioner M Ramesh unfurling the national flag and reaffirming the force commitment to citizen-centric policing. Recalling the establishment of the Commissionerate in 2003, Ramesh said Cyberabad has grown into a model of contemporary urban policing, supporting one of the fastest-developing economic regions in the country.

He credited successive leadership and the sustained efforts of personnel for ensuring that policing remains a foundational pillar behind infrastructure growth and urban expansion.

Highlighting technology-driven initiatives, the Commissioner referred to advanced command-and-control systems, cybercrime investigation capabilities, scientific traffic management and structured community policing programmes.

Administrative restructuring under the Core Urban Region framework was aimed at improving coordination with municipal authorities and strengthening operational efficiency.

With the region contributing significantly to the national GDP through its IT, financial, pharmaceutical and industrial sectors, he stressed that a robust security framework is essential for sustained development along key urban corridors.

Addressing emerging challenges, Ramesh identified cybercrime and road safety as priority areas requiring sustained attention. He emphasised adaptive policing in response to demographic growth and migration, stating that the welfare of migrant workers remains an institutional responsibility.

As part of the celebrations, the Commissioner planted a sapling and police canine units presented a salute. Personnel participated in a blood donation camp with the Indian Red Cross Society, while a community cycling event was held at the Narsingi track. Formation Day programmes across police stations included student outreach, book distribution, hospital visits and traffic awareness drives to strengthen public relations.

This comprehensive celebration highlights the progress and dedication of the force in maintaining safety.