Cyberabad police, IT industry collaborate to ease traffic congestion

Rangareddy: A meeting between Cyberabad police commissioner, Stephen Raveendra, and Ramesh Kaza, secretary general of SCSC (Society for Cyberabad Security Council), brought key members together from the IT &ITeS sector in a collective effort to address the pressing issue of traffic congestion. The interactive session aimed to garner valuable insights from industry experts to devise effective strategies for streamlining traffic in the region.

Stephen Raveendra set the tone for the meeting, highlighting the proactive approach of Cyberabad police and emphasising the significance of collaborative efforts with the IT industry. The primary goal of this joint initiative is to minimise employee commute times. During the session, industry representatives proposed several innovative measures, including staggered log-in and log-out timings, evenly distributing employee attendance throughout the week, promoting carpooling among employees, and allowing customer-facing staff to work partially from home.

Prominent organisations in the IT sector, such as Cap Gemini, Cognizant, TCS, HSBC, JP Morgan, Deloitte, ICICI Bank, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, Virtusa, Hysea, and others, actively participated in the meeting. Their contributions and cooperation were highly appreciated by Commissioner Raveendra, as their inputs formed a crucial foundation for devising practical traffic management solutions.

Ramesh Kazalauded the role of SCSC in organising such interactive sessions and urged the organisations to explore innovative approaches to reduce the influx of four-wheelers into the IT corridor. His suggestions included encouraging carpooling practices, enabling remote work for non-customer roles or adopting partial attendance models, implementing early log-in and log-out options, and designating large IT parks as transportation hubs to reduce private vehicle usage.

The meeting witnessed the presence of esteemed senior police officers, including Joint Commissioner of Traffic Narayana Naik, DCP Traffic 1 Harshavardhan, DCP Traffic II Srinivas Rao, DCP Madhapur Sundeep, ACP Ravinder Reddy, and other traffic officials.