Cybercrimes posing a new threat: Union min

Hyderabad: The Dikshant Parade was held at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA) on Friday and a total of 207 officer trainees, including 19 foreign officers, participated in it. Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai reviewed the parade. After reviewing the parade led by Achyuth Ashok Kerala cadre and ceremonial oath taken by the candidates, he addressed them.

This was the 76th batch of Regular Recruits (RR) of IPS trainees passing out of the SVP National Police Academy. The Passing Out Parade is held every year after the completion of the 45-week-long Phase-I Basic Course training. On Friday, Probationers of 76RR took oath to serve the nation administered by Amit Garg, Director, SVPNPA, committing to justice, equality & service.

Addressing the officers, Nityanand said, “People of this nation wish that you work on the pillars of the Constitution and it is possible only when you work with transparency, integrity, humility, courage, commitment, teamwork and have the courage to stand for truth.”

He said the nation is fighting with serious problems like terrorism, rebellion and crimes, apart from cyber crime. “Challenges of cyber crimes have been posing a new threat. I believe that you will tackle this with the help of your technical skills,” he added.

Before joining the parade, Nityanand paid floral tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the visionary behind the All India Services and also paid homage to the martyrs of the Indian Police Service who laid down their lives in the service of the nation.

SVPNPA director Amit Garg said the academy saw the highest number of women IPS trainees. "Of the 188 IPS trainees who joined the academy, 54 are women. Additionally, NPA also trained 19 foreign officers from Nepal, Bhutan, Maldives, and Mauritius.”

The IPS trainees underwent training in internal security challenges, threat from drones, cyber crime and cyber security, drug trafficking, cryptocurrency, cyber frauds and financial frauds, darknet, AI and social media, and implementation of new criminal laws.

“The 76RR batch joined the Academy on November 13, 2023. They have since undergone 45 weeks of phase-I training and will proceed to Delhi for attachments/visits with Central Police Organisations, Central Armed Police Forces, and CRPF/Army, followed by District Practical Training for 29 weeks,” said Amit Garg.

The trainees will return to the Academy for the final nine weeks of training, beginning May 26, 2025.

Officer trainees also participated in various cultural activities and competitions prior to the Passing Out Parade.

The winners were honoured by the chief guest Nityanand. Faisal Khan of Haryana cadre won the National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB) Trophy for Computer Studies, Sonali Mishra of UP cadre won the Manipur Cup for Law, Lt. Kinga Tshering of Royal Bhutan Police won BSF Trophy for Outdoor Subjects, Achyuth Ashok of Kerala cadre won National Forensic Science University (NFSU) Trophy for Police Sciences, Lt. Phuntsho Om, an officer trainee from the Royal Bhutan Police, won two awards home the Director SVP NPA Trophy for Best Lady Probationer in Outdoor Training and the Director's Trophy for Best Foreign Officer Trainee in Phase-I, Ayush Yadav of Haryana cadre won prestigious Tonk Cup for Equitation, and Vishwajeet Souryan, of UP cadre won IPS Association’s Sword of Honour for best Outdoor Probationer.