Cyient Foundation lays foundation for the first Rural Skill Development Centre

Mahabubnagar: Cyient Foundation, the CSR arm of Cyient Ltd., a global Engineering and Technology Solutions company, is pleased to announce the foundation stone laying for the first of its kind Rural Skill Development Centre (RSDC) by IT Minister K. T. Rama Rao

The RSDC initiative is being executed in collaboration with the 100 Days Later Foundation an organization set up with the intent to accelerate rural skill development, especially among girls said BVR Mohan Reddy chairman of the foundation.

Rural Skill Development Centre (RSDC) will focus on empowering rural girls from financially disadvantaged communities to gain skills and generate employment. Through the first center at Mahabubnagar, the beneficiaries will be the financially disadvantaged communities living in the district who will be provided free training and employment assistance.

In the pilot batch, 100 girls are being trained for gainful employment in industries related to Electronic Manufacturing, Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare. With support from regional NGOs and implementation partners, the objective is to scale the impact on livelihoods of 1000 girls every year.

KTR appreciated the efforts of Cyient Foundation for starting a Rural Skill Development Centre in Mahabubnagar.” He expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Pratinya Bodanapu, Project Lead, 100 Days Later Foundation. He spoke about how the availability of employment to the youth necessitates the regular focus on skilling to make them employable. He stressed on the need to reskill and upskill, as technologies keep emerging that have an impact on business and society.

“Giving back to the community is integral to a society’s development. Skilling girls to ensure that they are empowered to create a sustainable livelihood for themselves is foundational to building a thriving community. Through the 100 Days Later foundation, I am happy that we will bring that focus. With the help from the Government of Telangana, I see this Rural Skill Development Centre (RSDC) to be one of the many to come,” said Pratinya Bodanapu, Project Lead of the 100 Days Later Foundation.

Founder Chairman, and Board Member of Cyient Dr. BVR Mohan Reddy, while addressing the gathering, stated, “By investing in skill development programs tailored to the needs of rural areas, societies can unlock the potential of rural populations, bridge the urban-rural divide, and create sustainable and inclusive rural economies.

Dr. BVR Mohan Reddy further added “Rural employment for women is crucial for economic empowerment, poverty reduction, gender equality, skill development, sustainable development, and social well-being. One of the key aims of Cyient Foundation’s Rural Skill Development Centre (RSDC) is to promote and support women's employment in rural areas, which will lead to more inclusive and prosperous communities.”