D C Announces a Special Voter List Revision Programme

Gadwal: Jogulamba Gadwal District Collector B. M. Santosh has announced that a special voter list revision program will be conducted from the 20th of this month, with the final voter list set to be published on January 6th of the following year.

On Saturday, during a video conference with State Chief Electoral Officer C. Sudarshan Reddy, Additional Chief Electoral Officer Lokesh Kumar, and other senior officials, the District Collectors were briefed on the special voter list revision program to be conducted from August 20th. Several guidelines and suggestions were provided.

During the meeting, District Collector B. M. Santosh instructed the concerned officials to ensure the meticulous execution of the voter list revision program, which will run from August 20th to October 18th. He emphasized that Booth Level Officers (BLOs) should conduct a door-to-door survey to register new voters, update addresses, and correct any errors. The draft voter list will be published on October 29th. Any corrections or objections can be submitted until November 28th, and these will be resolved by December 24th. The final voter list will be published on January 6th.

The Collector highlighted the importance of the door-to-door survey in the preparation of the voter list and urged that BLOs carry out the survey under the supervision of EROs, AEROs, and supervisors. He also advised officials to hold regular meetings with representatives of political parties during the special voter list revision program to gather their suggestions and feedback.

The meeting was attended by Additional Collector (Revenue) Srinivas Rao, RDO Ramachander, Election Department Superintendent Naresh, and other revenue staff.