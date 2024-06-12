D C BM Santhosh Distribute Uniforms for School children

Gadwal: The District Collector B. M. Santosh emphasized the importance of regular attendance for students to excel in their studies. As the chief guest at the inauguration of the Badi Bata program at the newly constructed government primary school on the outskirts of Paru mala village in Gadwal mandal on Wednesday, he highlighted that over 90 percent attendance is crucial for academic success. He attributed the district's second-to-last ranking in last year's 10th class results to low student attendance. The Badi Bata program aims to strengthen public schools and encourage regular attendance.

District Collector B.M. Santosh pointed out that the primary reason for the district's low performance in the 10th class results was the low attendance percentage of students. He suggested that parents should recognize the talent of teachers in government schools and enroll their children there. He highlighted that government schools provide free uniforms, textbooks, and notebooks, as well as mid-day meals. He noted that many government school students have secured jobs and excelled as public representatives. He also mentioned that Amma Adarsh Committees have been elected in schools to ensure all necessary facilities are provided to students without any issues.

The District Collector B.M. Santosh stated that the uniforms were stitched by members of women's self-help groups to ensure students receive their uniforms on the first day of the academic year. This initiative provided employment opportunities for the women's groups, helping them to grow economically. He emphasized that schools should hold weekly parent meetings to inform them about the facilities provided in government schools and to seek their cooperation in ensuring that children attend school regularly instead of being sent to work. He reminded parents that all children under the age of 14 must be educated, and it is a legal offense to make them work.

District Collector B. M. Santosh reiterated that making children work is a legal offense and emphasized that educating children well ensures a good future and the opportunity to reach great heights.

Later, the Collector handed over uniforms and textbooks to the students. He, along with Education Department officials, released pamphlets related to the Badibata program. On this occasion, the school management honored the Collector. Teachers requested the construction of a necessary kitchen and protective wall for the newly constructed school.

The event was attended by District Education Officer Indira, SGF District Secretary Jitender, MEO Suresh, and Sectoral Officer Hampayya,Amma Adarsha school committee chairperson Dhana Lakshmi and school teachers.