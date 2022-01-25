Dalit Bandhu a game changer: Errabelli Dayakar Rao

Jangaon: All the eligible Dalits will get the financial assistance under the Dalit Bandhu scheme, Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao said, stating that State government had earmarked Rs 1.50 lakh crore for the scheme.

Referring to the Dalit Bandhu scheme, the Minister said that the government will ensure transparency in the selection of the beneficiaries. The onus is on officials to put Jangaon district on top in the implementation of Dalit Bandhu. He said that all the eligible beneficiaries will be covered under the scheme within three years. He directed the officials to provide technical training to the beneficiaries in their chosen field. "Dalit Bandhu will be a game changer as it likely to empower the distressed sections," Errabelli said.

The Minister directed the district administration to focus on Covid-19 in view of Sammakka Saralamma jatara in Medaram. "The health officials should be ready to face any kind of exigency to ensure the safety of the people," Errabelli said.

Jangaon district Collector Ch Shivalingaiah said that they have appointed nodal officers constituency-wise for the implementation of Dalit Bandhu scheme and detailed report of beneficiaries will be submitted to the government by February 5. Jangaon MLA Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy, MLC Kadiyam Srihari and Station Ghanpur MLA Thatikonda Rajaiah were among others present.