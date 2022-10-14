Dalit Bandhu aims at making beneficiaries rich: Banda Srinivas

Karimnagar: Telangana State SC Corporation Chairman Banda Srinivas said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is implementing Dalit Bandhu scheme with an aim of making Dalits rich.

He along with District Collector RV Karnan launched an RTC hire bus bought by two beneficiaries of Hyderabad constituency, Peraka Hemalatha and Gannarapu Aruna Devi, for Rs 20 lakh under Dalit Bandhu scheme, at Karimnagar-1 depot on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the entire Dalit community is indebted to KCR for the Dalit Bandhu scheme that has been helping them immensely. Everyone is contributing to make the Dalit Bandhu scheme a success. The Collector is working tirelessly to implement the scheme in the district and Huzurabad constituency, he added.

Collector Karnan said that Huzurabad constituency has been taken as a pilot project to implement the Dalit Bandhu scheme. The bus bought by two beneficiaries was run on Sircilla-Warangal route after signing of a memorandum of agreement with the TS RTC.

The Dalit Bandhu scheme, which was taken as a pilot project in Huzarabad, was now being implemented across the State. The scheme is being implemented for 18, 000 people in Huzurabad constituency. Dairy units were given to 2,000 families under the scheme.

Additional Collector Garima Aggarwal, Zilla Parishad CEO Priyanka, RTC RM Khusro Shah Khan, SC Corporation Special Officer Suresh, SC Corporation ED Nagarjuna, Huzurabad Municipal Commissioner, RTC PRO Malhar Rao, beneficiaries and others participated in the programme.