Dalit Bandhu units to commence ops

Karimnagar: The units selected by the beneficiaries under the Dalit Bnadhu scheme would be sanctioned immediately, District Collector RV Karnan said.

Holding a review meeting with district officers, bankers, insurance officers, RTO officials and MPDOs on the grounding of the units selected by the beneficiaries on Monday, the Collector said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had distributed cheques to 15 beneficiaries during the launch of the Dalit Bandhu Scheme in Huzurabad on August 16. The Collector asked the officers to take steps to ensure the commencement of the projects selected by the 15 beneficiaries.

He directed the District Transport Officer to immediately issue licenses to unit beneficiaries who have opted to run taxi services, and talk to showrooms to get them vehicles soon. Officials of insurance companies were advised to insure the vehicles.

The Collector directed the Karimnagar Vijaya Dairy authorities to construct sheds with the help of Karimnagar Dairy and Vijaya Dairy and provide buffaloes to the beneficiaries who selected dairy units. He asked them to make sure that all the units were insured. Officials were also instructed to select shops for those selected for running mini super bazaars, hand over the necessary items to them.

The bankers were told to open new Telangana Dalit Bandhu accounts for all Dalit families in Huzurabad constituency within five days.

Additional Collector Garima Agarwal, Zilla Parishad CEO Ch Priyanka, Assistant Collector Mayank Mittal, SC Corporation ED, Suresh, RTO, Chandrasekhar Goud, District Industries Center General Manager Naveen Kumar and others were present.