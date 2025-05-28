Dalit Woman Brutally Assaulted Over Grazing Buffaloes in Field; Caste Slurs and Violence Spark Outrage in Gadwal

Gadwal: A shocking incident of caste-based violence took place in Shetty Atmakur village of Gadwal Mandal, Jogulamba Gadwal district. A Dalit woman, Lakshmi, was brutally assaulted by one Vishnuvardhan Reddy on the pretext that her buffaloes had strayed into his agricultural field.

According to reports, Lakshmi and her husband Narasimhulu, residents of Kothapally village, had visited their relatives in Shetty Atmakur village to graze their buffaloes. While returning home around 3:00 PM yesterday, Vishnuvardhan Reddy allegedly confronted them, claiming that their buffaloes had entered his land.

In a sudden and brutal attack, Reddy physically assaulted Lakshmi, hurled casteist slurs—calling her derogatory names—and struck her violently on the face. As a result, she lost two teeth and sustained serious injuries, ultimately falling unconscious due to the severity of the attack.

The victim's husband, Narasimhulu, filed a formal complaint at Gadwal Rural Police Station. Sub-Inspector Srikant received the complaint and has initiated an investigation. Victim Lakshmi is currently undergoing treatment at Gadwal Government Area Hospital.

Leaders from the All India Ambedkar Yuvajana Sangham, including district president Macherla Prakash, strongly condemned the incident, describing it as a deliberate and caste-driven assault meant to intimidate and humiliate the Dalit community.

State leader Nagardoddi Venkat Ramulu and Macherla Prakash visited Lakshmi at the hospital and demanded stringent action against the accused. They called for justice and urged authorities to curb such repeated caste-based atrocities.

According to locals, this is not the first time Vishnuvardhan Reddy has been involved in disputes with Dalit residents, and they allege a pattern of arrogance and caste pride in his behavior.