Dalits in Telangana being fooled: Rajagopal Reddy

Chouttuppal: Munugodu MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy has on Sunday made sensational comments, stating that he would resign from his MLA post if the government announces Rs 2,000 crore for the development of Munugodu constituency.



He said he would abide by the resignation if the constituency sees any development post by-election. Announcing funds before the by-election in the constituencies has become a common practice to TRS Government, adding that he would abide by his decision if the by-elections improves per capita of people of this region. Interacting with the reporters on Sunday in Chouttuppal, the MLA stated that funds and schemes were being announced by CM KCR, in view of by-elections in Huzurabad.

He also listed out failures of State government. He stressed that the credit of announcing funds and schemes by state government goes to former Minister Eatala Rajender. Rajagopal Reddy said, CM KCR is not in a position to accept Dalit people's representative as leader of opposition. He exuded confidence that people will tech a befitting lesson to CM KCR at Right time.