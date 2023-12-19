  • Menu
Dana Kishore & Amrapali meet CM Revanth

Dana Kishore & Amrapali meet CM Revanth
Hyderabad: IAS officers Dana Kishore and Amrapali met Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Monday. The Congress government recently appointed DanaKishore as HMDA Metropolitan Commissioner and Amrapali as HMDA Joint Commissioner. However, in order of transfers of officials on Sunday, orders were issued to DanaKishore as MAUD Chief Secretary and HMDA MD. In this order, they met CM Revanth Reddy at the Secretariat.

After the Congress government came to Telangana, the officials were transferred. In this order, Amrapali took charge as Joint Commissioner of HMDA last Friday. She also took charge as the Managing Director of Musi Riverfront Development Corporation.

X