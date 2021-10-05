Dasara holidays: Schools in Telangana to remain closed from tomorrow

The Telangana government declared holidays for all the schools in the state in the view of Dasara festival. The school education department announced 12 days holidays for the schools starting from October 6 i.e. tomorrow.

"All the schools will be closed from October 6 to October 17 for Dasara vacation," said the government in a statement. The schools will be reopened on October 18.

On the other hand, the inter colleges in Telangana will be closed from October 13 to 16. The colleges will be reopened on October 17.