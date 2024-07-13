DC BM Santhosh Directs officials to ensure the implementation of welfare schemes

Jogulamba Gadwal: District Collector BM Santhosh has directed the concerned authorities to diligently work towards ensuring that welfare schemes reach all eligible individuals based on the applications received from the public. The focus is on the implementation of six key guarantees in public governance.



On Saturday, a review meeting was held with the relevant officials in the conference hall of ID OC to discuss the progress of these welfare schemes. During the meeting, District Collector BM Santhosh inquired about the number of public administration expenses received and the pending applications in the district. He sought detailed updates on several key schemes:

Mahalakshmi Scheme : Inquiries were made about the number of applications received for the Rs. 500k gas cylinder subsidy and the progress of these applications.

Griha Jyoti Scheme : The Collector asked for the number of beneficiaries who have received the zero-bill benefit under this scheme and stressed the need for diligent work to ensure all eligible applicants receive their entitlements.

Free Bus Travel for Women : Officials were asked about the number of buses allocated for this purpose and the usage statistics .

Public Administration Service Centers: MP DOs were directed to promote the corrections and updates facilitated through these centers, ensuring widespread awareness and accessibility.

Mahila Shakti Initiatives : The Collector sought information on the number of units and investment details for Mahila Shakti Canteens, Plastic Waste Management, Event Management, Switching Centers, Micro Enterprises, Custom Hiring Centers, and Mahila Shakti Mee Seva Centers. He emphasized the importance of preparing detailed records and holding a meeting with MP DOs and APMs on Monday to address women's empowerment issues.

Vana Mahotsavam Program : Instructions were given to various departments to meet their sapling distribution and planting targets in the mandals and villages. The Collector requested updates on the number of saplings distributed and planted, with records to be maintained in TGF MIS and daily reports to be provided.

Additional Collectors Musini Venkateshwarlu and Narsinga Rao, ZDP CEO Kanthamma, Civil Supplies Department District Manager Vimala, DPO Venkat Reddy, AD Ramesh Babu, APMs, and other officials participated in the meeting.