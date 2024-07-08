DC BM Santhosh ordered the Doctors to assure prompt services

Gadwal: All staff working at the health center have been directed to adhere to punctuality and provide prompt services to the community. Efforts should be made to increase the number of births and achieve 100 normal deliveries. Precautions must be taken to prevent the spread of seasonal diseases during the rainy season, with awareness campaigns in villages and ensuring the availability of medicines for diseases like dengue and malaria.

Following these directives, the pharmacy store was inspected, lab test details were reviewed, and the medical stock register, along with the stocks of medicines for chronic diseases, was examined. Under the Non-Communicable Diseases (NCD) program in the villages, individuals over 30 years of age were identified, and screenings for conditions such as blood pressure and diabetes were conducted. Identified individuals should be provided with the necessary medicines.

The Collector advised the medical staff to ensure clean drinking water facilities for patients visiting the hospital.

Dr. Gyani Venkat Raju, Community Health Officer Anandayya, Pharmacist Srihari, Lab Technician Ramaswamy, and others participated in this program.