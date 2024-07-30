DC BM Santhosh Orders the Officials to Take Measures to increase Ground Water

Gadwal: The District Collector B.M. Santosh Orders the officials to Take Measures to Increase Groundwater Levels in the District.

Jogulamba Gadwal District: District Collector B..M. Santosh directed officials to undertake constructions to utilize the ongoing rains for augmenting groundwater levels. This directive was given during a review meeting with the Jal Shakti Abhiyan Committee members held on Tuesday in the conference hall of the Collectorate.

The Collector emphasized the importance of implementing measures to ensure that the rainwater is absorbed into the ground, which would subsequently benefit the farmers by enhancing groundwater levels. He suggested constructing necessary structures in low-lying areas to capture and retain water. The officials were instructed to present details of the works undertaken over the past five years.

In anticipation of the visit by Amit Shukla, Joint Director of the Central Rural Development Department, and his team, the Collector advised the officials to review the ongoing projects at the ground level.

The meeting was attended by Additional Collector Nursing Rao, ZP CEO Kanthamma, Irrigation EE Srinivas Rao, Panchayat Raj EE Vijay Kumar, Agriculture Officer Govindu Naik, DPO Venkat Reddy, Education Department Officer Indira, and APD Srinivas, among others.

Furthermore, the Collector suggested that filling the reservoirs, ponds, and tanks across the district with Krishna river water would help mitigate drought conditions in the future and support agricultural development by boosting groundwater levels