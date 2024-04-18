DC BM Santhosh Visits Alampur to inspect water supply

The district Collector BM Santhosh has visited to the Alampur municipality to inspect the drinking water supply in the town on Thursday morning.



On this occasion the district Collector BM Santhosh has directed the municipal officials to take steps to ensure that the supply of drinking water to every house hold so that people don't face any problem in supply of drinking water.

He had visited to ward no.1,7,9 of the municipality and found the problem of drinking water .Later he examined the water reserves in Tunga Bhadra river along with the municipal officials. On this occasion he said that the coming two months are very crucial for driving water ,so the officials should keep this in mind and give high priority for the supply of drinking water to ensure that the people don't face any inconvenience.

He also warned them that serious action will be taken if they were neglected these works in order to use the local water sources. They have to utilise the bore wells,hand pumps,as well as the repairs of leaking pipe lines In the wards to restor the water supply.

Steps to be taken to pump stagnant water from Tunga Bhadra rover for domestic use.He said that 5 lakhs rupees have been released for the works to be under taken.Water supply should be done through 2 water tankers every day he directed the officials.

All of the sudden he had visited to the ZP high school and Girls high school where he inspected the works under taken in these schools under Amma Adarsha school and Mana vooru Mana badi scheme for creating infrastructure in public schools.

He inquired about the temporary repairs to be under taken In the schools like drinking water, flooring, toilets, kitchen sheds ,and digital class rooms.He ordered them to complete the un finished before schools resume.

The Mission Bhageeratha EE Bhimeshwar Rao, Municipal commissioner Saraswati, Municipal Engineer Megha Nath Goud,MP DO Abdul Jabbar,Zonal education officer Ashok Kumar , municipal staff and others were participated.