DC inspects Prajapalana counters in Gattu and Dharur mandals

The District Collector Valluri Kranti has inspected the Praja Palana applications receiving counters organised in farmers venues in Gorlakhan Doddi of Gattu mandal and Dharur village.



On this occasion the district Collector said that all the eligible people can be utilised the welfare schemes provided by the Telangana state government of maximum extent.She stated that sufficient application forms are available for the welfare schemes and every she has assured that every eligible candidate can be availed the five guarantee scheme under public administration under taken by the state government for the development of below poverty lined people.

Applications are being received for Maha Lakshmi, Rytu bharosa, Gruha Jyoti, Indiramma illu and Cheyuta schemes in a single application form and the collector advised the officials to attach Adhar card and ration cards along with the application and hand over the receipt for every application received from the public.She has suggested them to scrutinize every application carefully and fill up all the blanks .She has also observed the performance of the staff and registers.She has ordered the officials to arrange drinking water and sufficient chairs for the public to avoid rush.Finally the district Collector directed the officials to retain the recived applications carefully.

SDP Subramanyam, Special officer Ramesh babu,MPDO Jabbar and other officials were participated in the morning on Tuesday.