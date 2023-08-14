  • Menu
DC Inspects the arrangements for 77 Indian Independence Day

DC Inspects the arrangements for 77 Indian Independence Day
The district Collector Valluri Kranti has inspected the arrangements for the 77 Indian Independence celebrations at the parade grounds on Monday evening.

Gadwal: The District Collector Valluri Kranti has inspected the arrangements for the 77 Indian Independence celebrations at the parade grounds on Monday evening.

She directed the officials to complete all the arrangements in parade grounds. As the deputy speaker T Padma Rao will be hoisted the National flag on Tuesday morning at the Collectorate.

She has also inspected the stalls set by various departments She has ordered the officials to arrange all the needful facilities like Stage, seats, drinking water, snacks etc.

The additional collector Cheerla Srinivas Sagar, RDO Chandrakala, DPRO Chennamma, AO Bhadrappa and other officials were participated.


