Live
- BHIMRAO RAMJI AMBEDKAR. Great Son of India
- Indian-origin scientist makes plant-based meat more juicy with no fat
- 'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Palak Purswani is 'finale ready'
- KCR announces " Independence Day " Gift to farmers
- Telangana Governor Extends I-Day greetings
- Jiya Shankar says her journey in 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' was a mental roller coaster
- Sanjeevini-temple town’s own bright spot
- Netaji Suibhash Chandra Bose- Great Patriot and Champion of Indian Freedom struggle
- Nuggets which are most relevant today. Let’s ponder over it
- 'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Alia Bhatt to attend grand finale, cheer for sister Pooja
Just In
DC Inspects the arrangements for 77 Indian Independence Day
Highlights
The district Collector Valluri Kranti has inspected the arrangements for the 77 Indian Independence celebrations at the parade grounds on Monday evening.
Gadwal: The District Collector Valluri Kranti has inspected the arrangements for the 77 Indian Independence celebrations at the parade grounds on Monday evening.
She directed the officials to complete all the arrangements in parade grounds. As the deputy speaker T Padma Rao will be hoisted the National flag on Tuesday morning at the Collectorate.
She has also inspected the stalls set by various departments She has ordered the officials to arrange all the needful facilities like Stage, seats, drinking water, snacks etc.
The additional collector Cheerla Srinivas Sagar, RDO Chandrakala, DPRO Chennamma, AO Bhadrappa and other officials were participated.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS