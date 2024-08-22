DC orders to increase attendance and secure good results

Gadwal: The District Collector B.M. Santosh has directed teachers in Gattu and KT Doddi mandals to increase student attendance and achieve better results in the tenth grade.

On Thursday, the District Collector participated as the chief guest in the "Champions of Change" program, organized under the "Aspirational Block Program," held at TG DWR JC Girls School in Gattu mandal. The school students warmly welcomed the Collector. During the event, he inquired about the educational conditions of students in Gattu and KT Doddi mandals.

Speaking on the occasion, the District Collector mentioned that Gattu mandal has been selected as one of the 500 most backward mandals in the country under the Aspirational Block Program. He noted that the pass rate in the tenth grade has increased from 79% to 89%, reflecting a 10% improvement. He urged everyone to work together to further improve this percentage.

The Collector emphasized the need for officials to work on improving student attendance and academic results. He advised teachers to educate parents to prevent student dropouts and to make special efforts to re-enroll students in schools, assuring the necessary support for teachers. He also instructed the identification of the best-performing students in each school.

Furthermore, the Collector warned that legal action under the Labor Act would be taken against parents sending their children to work in cotton fields instead of school. He stressed the importance of coordination between teachers and the police department and assured that educational volunteers would be provided to the necessary schools. The Collector also mentioned that student attendance rates would be reviewed after a few months, instructing officials to overcome challenges, enhance teaching, and improve pass rates.

Earlier, as part of the "Plant for Mother" program, trees were planted on the school premises. During the program, representatives from voluntary organizations, the D.C.P.O., police department, and school principals discussed various issues, including child marriages, educational outcomes, re-enrolling students in schools, English language learning, smart classes, health and nutrition, remedial centers, and transportation.

Additional Collector Narsinga Rao, Tehsildar Saritha Rani, Intermediate Officer Hriday Raju, Mandal Special Officer Priyanka, District Welfare Officer Sudha Rani, D.C.P.O. Narsimhulu, M.B. Foundation, Teach for the Change, Bhavishya Bharati NGOs, teachers, and others participated in the event.