DC oversees arrangements for 3-day ‘Nirmal Utsavam’

Nirmal: District Collector Abhilasha Abhinav said that the three-day Nirmal Utsavam from Sunday should be made a success with the participation of all the people. On Saturday, she inspected the arrangements for the Nirmal Utsavam along with Additional Collectors Faizan Ahmed and Kishore Kumar at the local NTR Stadium. She inspected the stalls, stage, toilets and parking arrangements and made several key sugges-tions to the officials.

Speaking on the occasion, the District Collector suggested that separate entry and exit arrangements should be made at the NTR Stadium for the people coming to the festivals and precautions should be taken to ensure that there is no problem with parking vehicles.

She advised that a control room should be set up and the Nirmal Utsava celebra-tions should be monitored under the surveillance of CCTV cameras.